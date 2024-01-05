Clarion’s New Tea Shop Can Spice Up Your Life

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – If you want to add some spice to your life, the recently opened Clarion Tea House business at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Wood Street might be an excellent place to start.

(Pictured above: Owner Ahmed Bilal displays worldwide tea, coffee beans, and Indian and Pakistani spices.)

With close to 50 different kinds of worldwide tea, 75 worldwide coffee beans, and 25 different Indian and Pakistani spices, such as cardamom, for sale, The Clarion Tea House delivers a wide choice of spices for Clarion County.

Ahmed Bilal, 34, of Clarion, owns the new store and is co-owner of the University Korner chain of gas stations and convenience stores in the region, along with Yasir Bhatti, his brother-in-law.

The tea house business shares the building with Clarion Cigar and Pipe, but both companies are located on opposite sides of the building.

“Our company has been in the tobacco business with the gas stations and stuff, but this was my dad’s plan to open a cigar shop,” Ahmed told exploreClarion.com.

His father, Ahmed, started Clarion Cigar and Pipe on Main Street. Unfortunately, the building next door burned down last year. The new location on Fifth Avenue, the former POGO Appliance store, was available and even offered more space than their damaged Main Street building.

“It was his idea, and he designed it,” Ahmed Jr. said. “I just helped him with financial planning and management. It’s his passion, and I support him.”

Ahmed agreed that the new location is much larger and provides more parking. The owners also agree that it is in a good place, and the building has been upgraded with an entire inside remodel. Many customers are returning, and Ahmed knows the word needs to get out so everyone can enjoy the new space.

The growth of the University Korner company is also a reflection of the family connections involved in the business.

Many new projects are in development, such as a Corsica I-80 Truckstop and the new convenience center and gas station in New Bethlehem. Add in Yasir’s passion project of a cricket complex in Knox; there is no doubt the family is bringing many changes to Clarion County.

Yasir earned a degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University before the UK brand was launched, and Ahmed followed years later with a degree from a New Jersey College.

Ahmed joined Yasir in the States about 13 years ago and lives in Clarion with his wife and two children. Both young children are attending the Immaculate Conception School.

Ahmed’s father and other relatives work at many UK stations, providing a family business approach.

Even with the planned future projects, the Ahmeds are pleased with the new teahouse and what it has to offer.

“This time, we have added a walk-in humidor, and we have a sitting area and lounge area upstairs,” Ahmed explained.

That also provides greater separation from the Tea House.

“You cannot compare this to a smoke shop or tobacco store. This is mainly like a cigar lounge, plus pipe tobacco, which is different premium-grade pipe tobacco.

“The tea house also offers premium products. There are not a lot of tea places in Clarion, but this is a nice environment to have a cup of tea with different flavors. It’s a nice space for people to meet and relax.”

Ahmed can’t project the future, but he is sure the businesses will grow.

“I’m only 34, and Yasir is not that old either; he’s in his forties,” Ahmed said. “We’re still young, and as long as we are here, we’re going to keep growing; there is a lot of community support for us, and we also do a lot of charitable things and give back to the community. We’ve been doing business over here for over ten years now.

“I think it’s good to help all fire departments, YMCA, ambulance, and other services. We give back to the community.”

With all of the family work involved with the growth of University Korner, the family may be the most incredible spice of all.

