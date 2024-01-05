Elaine Greenlee, 84, of Polk, PA, passed away on December 31, 2023 at the Oakwood Heights Village in Oil City.

Born on August 8, 1939 in Sligo, PA she was the daughter of the late Charlotte (Stevens) and Torney “T.O.” Beck.

She graduated from Sligo High School in 1957 and completed nursing training to become a practicing registered nurse (RN).

Elaine then married the love of her life, James G. Greenlee on June 24, 1961. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2008.

She was proud of her family and enjoyed every moment she could spend with them.

She raised two boys and was very good at baking and cooking.

Elaine loved to travel, enjoyed reading, watching movies, and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan.

She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Mark Greenlee of Warren, PA and Michael Greenlee of Alexandria, VA along with their wives Karen and Patricia.

Elaine’s grandchildren, Albert Greenlee and Scott Ray; her great grandchildren, Russell Ray, Ryland Ray, and Rowan Ray; her sister, Garnet of Wilmington, DE.

There will be no public services at this time, as per Elaine’s wishes.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

You may make memorial contributions in Elaine’s name to Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323 or online at venangovnafoundation.org.

