Featured Local Job: Experienced Diesel Mechanic

Neiswonger Construction, Inc. is seeking a full-time, experienced Diesel Mechanic at the main garage, located in Strattanville, PA.

Daily traveling may be required to surrounding job sites- a company vehicle will be provided for travel.

Prospective candidates should have experience, including diesel mechanics on heavy equipment and engines.

Daily requirements include:

Fixing/Repairing Heavy Equipment

Preventative Maintenance of Equipment

Maintaining/Repairing Screeners & Crushers

Engine Rebuild/Maintenance

MSHA training is highly recommended, however it can be provided.

Please provide references upon applying.

Apply online at www.neiswongerconstruction.com

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000.00 – $100,000.00 per year

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Paid time off

Vision insurance

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Experience:

Diesel Mechanic: 2 years (Required)

License/Certification:

Driver’s License (Required)

Work Location: In person

