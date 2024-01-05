Featured Local Job: General Laborers and Loader Operators

Speyside Bourbon Stave Mill in Corsica, PA is currently hiring general laborers and Loader Operators.

The work schedule is Monday through Friday.

Starting pay is $17.50 for the first 60 days, then increases to $18.50 to $19.50/hour.

Speyside offers a full benefits package including a company matching 401(k) plan.

No previous sawmill experience is required.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and pass a pre-employment physical and drug screen.

Stop by the main office at 454 Thompson Road in Corsica to apply today or apply online HERE.



Speyside Bourbon Stave Mill is an equal opportunity employer.

