Herbert J (Herb) Schwegler, 88, went to his eternal home on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024, at Wesbury Retirement Community.

He was born April 29, 1935 to Herbert J and Louis (Froelich) Schwegler in Pittsburgh.

Herb was a 1953 graduate of South Vocational High School and was a Master Cabinet Maker.

He served in the US Army from 1958-1960.

He married the love of his life, Sarah Ann (Tygard) Schwegler, October 1, 1960 and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage.

Herb worked in the Carpenter Shop at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh and at Polk Center in the Carpenter Shop for 23 years.

He was an active member of Sugarcreek Grace Church (formerly Sugarcreek United Methodist) where he served on the Trustees and was instrumental in starting a Metal Recycling Program to benefit the new church Building Fund.

He and Sarah enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and to the Holy Land and Egypt.

Herb was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed big game hunting in the Western US and Canadian Provinces.

He also enjoyed fishing in Alaska.

Herb is survived by his wife, Sarah; his daughter, Elaine Chaltry (Richard) of Dayton, Ohio; his son, Dale Schwegler (Heidi) of Pittsburgh; his grandsons Alex Brown (Mia) of Woodbridge, VA, Drew Chaltry of Lady Lake, FL, Dylan Schwegler (Kathleen) of DuBois; his granddaughters Sarah Chaltry (Brittany) of Springboro, OH, Jennifer Chaltry-Melvin (Matt) of Beavercreek, OH and Kayleen Schwegler of Aliquippa; and his great-granddaughters, Avery and Madelynn Schwegler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife’s parents, Arthur and Sarah Tygard and his long-time friend Cloyd Hollen.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Saturday, January 6th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

The funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 3:00 pm. with Pastor Ken Duffee and Pastor Robyn Holtzman, officiating.

Herb will be laid to rest in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Herb’s memory to the Wesbury Foundation – Benevolent Fund, 31 Park Avenue, Meadville, PA 16335.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Herb's Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

