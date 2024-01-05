Local Man Jailed for Allegedly Stealing Jet Ski, Trailer in Bradys Bend Township

BRADYS BEND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a jet ski and a trailer in Bradys Bend Township.

According to a PSP Kittanning release issued on Thursday, January 4, a known victim reported his 1992 Yamaha 650 jet ski and a trailer were stolen from his camp on Seybertown Road in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County, around 4:09 p.m. on Sunday, December 10.

Police say the victim related an individual contacted him on Facebook, stating that they had seen the jet ski pull into a driveway on Reesedale Road.

Upon searching the property, the jet ski was located with all identifying markings freshly ground off.

The property owner identified 53-year-old Jody Martin Blystone Sr., of Karns City, as the individual who brought the jet ski to the Reesedale Road address, according to police.

Blystone provided a location for the trailer and was subsequently arrested.

The stolen Boyer Jet Ski trailer is valued at $700.00. The jet ski is also valued at $700.00.

The victim is a 59-year-old Butler man.

According to court documents, Blystone was arraigned on December 11 on the following charges:

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

Driving While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

The above charges were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on December 20, with District Judge James H. Owen presiding.

The case was transferred to the Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas.

He is currently awaiting a pre-trial conference.

