Local Woman Swindled Out of More Than $2,600

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a theft of over $2,600.00 from a local woman.

Clarion-based State Police say the theft occurred on Tree Lane in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 9:53 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20.

Police say $2,675.72 was stolen from a 55-year-old Clarion woman.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

