Richard Arlen “Dick” Riddle, 90, of Boalsburg, died Friday, December 29, 2023, at home.

Born October 13, 1933, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Frank M. and Laura Maloney Riddle.

Dick spent his early life in and around Oil City enjoying the wooded surroundings as an avid Boy Scout, achieving the Eagle Scout rank.

His other passion was playing baseball and basketball.

He excelled at both, which fueled a lifelong appreciation of sports.

Dick played softball and basketball throughout his military service.

Softball was a pursuit well into his forties.

On June 26, 1954 he married Kathryn “Kitty” Williams, who preceded him in death. Dick and Kitty traveled throughout the world during Dick’s military service in the United States Air Force.

They resided in six states in the United States, and in Germany and Italy.

Following Dick’s retirement for the Air Force, they “settled” in Boalsburg.

Dick’s military service was his proudest accomplishment.

He served for 24 years as an Intelligence Officer, specializing in photo interpretation.

Dick rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

He received numerous commendations over the years, including a Bronze Star for his service during the Vietnam conflict.

His service spanned the Korea, Cold War and Vietnam eras.

Dick graduated from Oil City High School and worked as a welder, oxygraph cutting machine operator and draftsman before enlisting in the Air Force.

He received a BGS from University of Nebraska at Omaha in History and Geography; an M.A. from Florida State University in Soviet and East European Studies; and a D.Ed. from Penn State University in Education Administration, with a secondary concentration in Student Personnel Services.

While pursuing his D.Ed., Dick worked as a grad assistant for the PA. School Studies Council, under Drs. Bill Caldwell and Hugh Fraser.

After completing his studies, he worked as a Commonwealth Campus Advisor in the Office of Student Aid, Central Administration.

From August 1982 through June of 1996, Dick worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the Penn State Department of Education.

He retired from the Penn State University in June of 1996.

Dick is survived by a daughter, Jean Riddle Collins of Boalsburg; two grand-daughters, Heather Collins Benjamin and Bridgette Moerschbacher, and four great-grandchildren, Kat and Joey Benjamin and Ella and Olivia Moerschbacher.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank L. and Robert G. Riddle, both of Oil City.

Dick was an active member of State College Presbyterian Church, having served as both a deacon and an elder.

He served on the Board of Interfaith Human Services as both secretary and treasurer.

Dick enjoyed his service in prison ministry for Yoke Fellowship.

Yoke Fellowship lead him to serve at SCI Rockview and The Centre County Correctional Facility.

Dick loved following sports, especially Penn State Athletics and playing golf.

Services will be held at the State College Presbyterian Church, 132 W Beaver Ave, State College, on January 20, 2024 at 12:00 pm.

A reception will follow, at the church.

Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to State College Presbyterian Church, 132 W Beaver Ave, State College, PA 16801, Centre Volunteers In Medicine, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College, PA 16803, or Interfaith Human Services, 251 Easterly Pkwy Unit 200, State College, PA 16801

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.

