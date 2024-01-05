 

Sigel Sportsmen’s .22 Money Shoot Open for Registration; Shoots Start Next Week

Friday, January 5, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

307127961_467547538747555_3157655488198881253_nSIGEL, Pa. (EYT) – The Sigel Sportsmen’s Club’s .22 Money Shoot will kick off next week.

The shoot begins on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 and will run for 10 weeks through the week of March 5.

It will include 12 rounds off-hand for $10.00. Unlimited winning for 10 rounds. Last two rounds for non-winners.

Quarter pot is optional for rounds one through 10. No quarter pot for loser rounds. The shoot will also include rounds off-the-bench for $5.00. Shooters must have quarters paid in advance to win second place.

Scopes, open sights or peep sights are accepted. No target rifles, no accessories, and no modified stocks or barrels. Unlimited scopes and trigger pulls will be accepted.

If no one shoots under 300 rounds, the pot carries to next round. If a tie occurs, a shoot-off will be included in the next round between those two shooters.

Participants must shoot the same gun on the bench as you shoot off-hand, and cannot shoot two different rifles in the same night.Shooters also must use sand bags and rest supplied by the club.

There will be a 50% payout for both off-hand and bench competitions.

A payout of $1.00 per shooter each night will be paid for the “Best Shot of the Night” off-hand.

There is also side sign up for the “Best Shot of the Year” for both off-hand and bench, for $5.00 per position.

After 10 weeks, winner takes all. If there is a tie, it will be split.

This is an advance sign up. You can sign up any night BEFORE the shoot begins.

For more information, visit the Sigel Sportsmen’s Club Facebook page.


