Clarion County Weekend Guide: Family Swim Friday, Live Music, and More

Friday, January 5, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Family Swimm s (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include Family Swim Friday, Live Music on Saturday, and more!

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5, 2024

Family Swim Friday

When: Friday, January 5, 2024, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where:  Clarion County YMCA
Details: 
For more information, follow this link: https://clarioncountyymca.org/

Mutt and Jeff

When: Friday, January 5, 2024, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, 67 Club Alley Lane, Fryburg, Pa.
Details: 
Come rock out with Mutt and Jeff!
Members and their guests! Guests must provide a valid ID and be signed in!

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6, 2024

Iris Heather Music

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Gateway Lodge, 14870 Route 36, Cooksburg, Pa.
Details:
Click here for more information: https://gatewaylodge.com/

Gary Bickerstaff – Live Music

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Deer Creek Winery, 3333 Soapfat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
Details:
Open to the public. Live music with no cover charge.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7, 2024

