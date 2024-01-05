Drake Well Museum Offering Summer 2024 Student Internships

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Drake Well Museum and Park is excited to announce the opening of four paid student internships available for Summer 2024.

Three of the four internships will be offered through Friends of Drake Well, Inc., with the fourth offered through the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC)’s Keystone Internship program.

The three museum internships offered through Friends of Drake Well, Inc., are for post-secondary students interested in learning different aspects of a functioning museum, including but not limited to educational programming, non-profit administration, and curatorial work. The internships are paid, full-time seasonal positions taking place between May and August 2024, depending on the schedules of the students.

Interns will also work at Historic Pithole City in addition to Drake Well Museum.

More information on these opportunities including position requirements and how to apply is available at https://www.drakewell.org/join-and-support-us/employment. It can also be accessed online through Handshake.

Applications are due by February 9, 2024.

The PHMC Keystone Internship program is mainly curatorial with the student working directly with the Drake Well Museum curator. This position is also for post-secondary students interested in gaining curatorial and archival skills. The internship is paid, part-time seasonal, taking place between May and August 2024. Students can apply online through the Commonwealth at https://www.phmc.pa.gov/About/Join/Pages/Internships.aspx.

The deadline to apply is February 2, 2024.

All four internships are excellent opportunities for those studying History, Public History, Museum Studies, Archaeology, Anthropology, Education, Sciences (Chemistry, Environmental, etc.), Library Sciences, Non-Profit Administration, or related fields. For questions or more information, please contact Museum Educator Sarah Goodman at 814-827-2797 or sargoodman@pa.gov.

Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open year-round. Hours of operation are currently Friday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., November 1st to March 31st, and Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning April 1st through October 31st.

Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc., a non-profit community-based organization, and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History® (www.PATrailsofHistory.com).

For more information about Drake Well Museum and its programs, visit www.drakewell.org, call 814-827-2797, or find them on Facebook at Drake Well Museum and Park.

