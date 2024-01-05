SPONSORED: Get Ready for Winter Roads with a New Silverado or SUV from Redbank Chevrolet
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet has new Silverado 1500 pickups, Equinox SUVs, and more waiting for you on their lot in New Bethlehem! Click here for more information:
NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom Trail Boss
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $54,495
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive RST
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $53,940
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2024 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER
AWD 4dr ACTIV
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $33,300
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive ZR2
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $74,520
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
AWD RS
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $36,635
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
AWD RS
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $34,940
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE
AWD 1LT
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $42,400
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2024 CHEVROLET BLAZER
RS AWD
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $51,560
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 – SLATE GRAY METALLIC
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 2FL
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $52,195
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 – LAKESHORE BLUE METALLIC
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 2FL
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $52,195
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 -SLATE GRAY METALLIC
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom Trail Boss
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $54,810
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
Click here to view all of the Silverado 1500 pickups at Redbank Chevrolet!
Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin for more information.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.