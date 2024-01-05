Three Charged in Connection with Woman’s Overdose Death in Piney Township

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have charged three individuals in connection with an overdose death that occurred in March 2023 in Piney Township.

(Photo courtesy DEA.gov)

Court records show PSP Clarion filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Martel Damon Mitchell, of Butler, and 32-year-old Brian Anthony Williams and 24-year-old Tabatha Dawn Priester, both of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

According to complaints filed on January 3, 2024, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office, an investigation was launched after 27-year-old Krissy Lynn Burkett was discovered deceased on March 26, 2023, from an apparent drug overdose in the 3900 Block of Huckleberry Ridge, in Sligo, Piney Township, Clarion County.

A blood toxicology and an autopsy showed levels of various substances, including morphine, fentanyl, and norfentanyl. The cause of death was listed as fentanyl toxicity, the complaint states.

A search of the area yielded Burkett’s purse, which contained two pill bottles, a short straw with powder residue, and a folded-up Post-it note with white powder residue on it, according to the complaint.

Investigators interviewed Burkett’s boyfriend, who stated Burkett wanted to get some pills the night prior (March 25, 2023), and she contacted some friends who stopped over to get money from them, the complaint states.

The friends were identified as Brian Anthony Williams and Tabatha Priester, the complaint notes.

Williams and Priester allegedly purchased two Percocet pills (Perc 30s) for Burkett in Butler from Martel Mitchell, according to the complaint.

Priester told police she gave Burkett the pills, which she described as blue round pills with an imprinted “M” with a box around it on one side, and a “30” imprinted on the other side, the complaint states.

On March 27, 2023, members of the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force conducted a controlled buy from Mitchell at his residence in Butler. After the controlled buy was successful, authorities executed a search warrant on the residence, which revealed numerous firearms, marijuana, $2,198.00 in cash, and 48 round blue pills, marked M-30, the complaint indicates.

On April 3, 2023, the items found in Burkett’s purse, as well as the pills that were found in Mitchell’s residence, were sent to the lab for analysis. On April 11, 2023, the lab reported that all the aforementioned items contained fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Mitchell was arraigned at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, on the following charges in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

Conspiracy – Drug Delivery Resulting In Death, Felony 1

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Criminal Conspiracy/Conduct

Unable to post $150,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Priester and Williams were arraigned on Tuesday, January 3, at 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively on the following charges in front of District Judge Timothy Schill:

Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

Conspiracy – Drug Delivery Resulting In Death, Felony 1

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail each, they were lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Priester and Williams will stand for preliminary hearings on Tuesday, January 9, at 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. respectively with Judge Schill presiding.

Mitchell’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.