 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Up to Five Inches of Snow Predicted

Friday, January 5, 2024 @ 04:01 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

PennDOT Plows on Highway - 1500CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow has been forecasted. ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 2:23 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024:

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
223 PM EST Fri Jan 5, 2024

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

FOR COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Westmoreland-Indiana-Higher Elevations of Indiana-

FOR CITIES:

Including the cities of Kittanning, Oil City, Indiana, Franklin, Punxsutawney, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Brookville, Armagh, Murrysville, Ford City, Butler, Monessen, Clarion, Tionesta, Greensburg, and Latrobe
223 PM EST Fri Jan 5, 2024

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and western Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Please report snow or ice accumulations by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.

Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.