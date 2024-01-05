WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Up to Five Inches of Snow Predicted

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow has been forecasted. ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 2:23 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA223 PM EST Fri Jan 5, 2024

FOR COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Westmoreland-Indiana-Higher Elevations of Indiana-

FOR CITIES:

Including the cities of Kittanning, Oil City, Indiana, Franklin, Punxsutawney, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Brookville, Armagh, Murrysville, Ford City, Butler, Monessen, Clarion, Tionesta, Greensburg, and Latrobe

223 PM EST Fri Jan 5, 2024

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and western Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Please report snow or ice accumulations by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.

