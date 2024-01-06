7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, January 6, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
Today
Snow, mainly after noon. High near 32. East wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Sunday
Snow. High near 36. West wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.
Tuesday
Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 1pm. High near 49. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 35. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Wednesday
Rain before 1pm, then a chance of snow. High near 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
