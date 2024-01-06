Bashline Enters Race for 63rd State House District



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Josh Bashline, a Clarion Township resident, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 63rd Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives which serves all of Clarion County and parts of Armstrong County.

Bashline is currently a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and has served for the past 10 years. As a member of the National Guard, Bashline has been deployed overseas and been called upon for local, state, and federal activations and has received multiple awards and commendations for achievement.

Before his announcement, he was working for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives as a District Manager for State Representative Parke Wentling.

Bashline stated, “I am passionate about the opportunity to serve my community in this capacity and have taken a required leave of absence from my current position so that I can seek this nomination.”

He added, “I am thankful for the experience of working in state government operations and for the positive working relationships that I have developed over the years with elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels which will help me serve the residents of the 63rd District on day one.”

Bashline is a graduate of Edinboro University and the Dale Carnegie Leadership Development Program. He is active in his community and currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the Clarion County Republican Committee.

Bashline stated, “Our community is blessed with people who are hardworking, dedicated, and who selflessly answer the call to service to help and serve one another, and they should expect the same from their elected officials.

“I believe that my military service, my professional work experience, service to my community, and most importantly, my values, all align with the residents of the 63rd Legislative District.”

As a Republican, Bashline notes that he is Pro-life, Pro-Second Amendment rights, Pro-Farmer, and Pro-Law Enforcement and that he will be a strong advocate for the natural resources industries such as natural gas and coal. He added that he is a strong strategic partner of the local business community and that some of his top priorities will be the continued growth of the 63rd District and a level playing field for state funding opportunities.

“Too often, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia get first chances at critical state funding because of their impact on our state’s economy. Rural Pennsylvania is just as important and just as critical and if elected, I will be a strong advocate and voice that will fight to ensure that the state funds important infrastructure and economic development projects in our local communities,” Bashline stated.

Bashline notes that he also prioritizes workforce development, rolling back overaggressive government permitting and keeping state government out of our lives.

“It’s not enough to be happy with creating jobs, we need family-sustaining jobs and need to make every effort to keep our talented and educated young residents here in Pennsylvania” Bashline commented.

“With over 200 members in the State House, it takes more than one person to accomplish good things for our local communities. I plan to continue developing relationships while surrounding myself with a team that is knowledgeable in all issues to better serve the residents of the 63rd district, Bashline emphasized.

“We need to keep our seat at the table and need a strong voice in Harrisburg. I would be honored to be that voice to ensure the residents of Clarion and Armstrong Counties are not passed over or forgotten.”

The 63rd Legislative District is currently held by Representative Donna Oberlander who recently announced she is not seeking re-election. The district covers all of Clarion County and parts of Armstrong County.

The Primary Election will be held in April 2024.

