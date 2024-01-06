UPDATE: Missing Elderly Man Found Safe, Returned to Family

OIL CITY, PA (EYT) – Authorities in Venango County have issued a public appeal for assistance in the search for a missing elderly man.

John Urey, 83, of Oil City, was last seen in the vicinity of West Sixth Street. Despite ongoing efforts by the police, his whereabouts remain unknown.

The Oil City Police Department and Lieutenant Cory Ruditis are urging anyone who may have had contact with Urey or might have information about his location to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Additional details surrounding Urey’s disappearance were not provided.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

