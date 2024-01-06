 

Carole A. Petraglia

Saturday, January 6, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Carole A. Petraglia, 87, passed on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Carole was born on December 19, 1935, in Glenshaw, PA, and was the daughter of Hayes and Mildred (Goetz) Goetze.

She graduated from Shaler Area High School in 1953 and the University of Pittsburgh in 1957 where she met her husband, Philip Petraglia.

They were married on August 17, 1957, and enjoyed over 66 years of marriage including over 30 years in Oil City, PA where Carole taught pre-school primary grades and special needs children and actively volunteered in the community.

Mother of Jeffrey (Jill) Petraglia of Albuquerque, Philip (Virginia) Petraglia of Gibsonia, and Matthew Petraglia of Lorain, OH, and grandmother of Joel Petraglia, Jonathan Petraglia, and Joshua Petraglia and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her older sister Gene whom she lovingly referred to as “Big Stink” and who in return referred to Carole as “Little Stink”. Carole survived polio as a child yet went on to live an active life.

She enjoyed playing golf, swimming, bridge, singing in church and community choirs, and watching the Steelers, Penguins, and NASCAR. Most of all, she loved spending time with her friends and family.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 AM on January 11 at the Bock Funeral Home, Ltd., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd, Glenshaw followed by a memorial service at 11 AM.

A lover of her cats, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice or to the March of Dimes.


