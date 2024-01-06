Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caribbean Shrimp Bowl

This bowl is literally chock-full of veggies and has tons of Caribbean-inspired flavor!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil or coconut oil, divided

1 pound uncooked shrimp (26-30 per pound), peeled and deveined



2 cups frozen riced cauliflower1 package (12 ounces) broccoli coleslaw mix1 large sweet red pepper, chopped1 medium onion, chopped1 tablespoon adobo seasoning1/4 teaspoon pepper1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes1/8 teaspoon sea salt1 cup cubed fresh pineapple or unsweetened pineapple chunks, drained1 cup chopped peeled mango1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

Directions

1. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook and stir until shrimp turn pink, 3-4 minutes. Remove and keep warm.

2. In the same skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add cauliflower rice, broccoli slaw, red pepper, onion, adobo, pepper, pepper flakes, and salt. Cook, covered, over medium heat until vegetables are crisp-tender, 8-10 minutes. Add pineapple, mango, cilantro, and shrimp; heat through. Serve with additional cilantro if desired.

