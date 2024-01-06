PennDOT, Turnpike Commission Urge Motorists to Exercise Caution in Coming Winter Weather Event

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Ahead of anticipated snow across most of the state on Saturday, January 6, into Sunday, January 7, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.

PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, salt does not resolve all risks, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website, and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Tier 1

– Interstate 99, the entire length.

– I-81 from Maryland to I-78.

– I-83 entire length.

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 6:

Tier 1

– PA Turnpike (I-76) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Carlisle (Exit 226).

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 6:

Tier 1

– Pa Turnpike Northeastern Extension (I-476) Lehigh Valley (Exit 56) to Clarks Summit (Exit 130).

– I-78 entire length.

– I-81 from I-78 to New York.

– I-80 from Exit 173 (Lamar) to New Jersey.

– I-84 entire length.

– I-180 entire length.

– I-380 entire length.

– Route 33 entire length.

– U.S. 22 from I-78 to New Jersey.

The following vehicle restrictions are anticipated to go into place at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, as conditions warrant:

Tier 3

– I-81 from I-80 to New York.

– I-84 entire length.

– I-380 entire length.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

– Tractors without trailers.

– Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers, or tank trailers.

– Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

– Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

– Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

– Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

– School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches.

– Motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds, and be aware of changing weather conditions. If you are traveling on the PA Turnpike and find yourself in need of assistance, dial *11 on your cell phone. As needed, a staff member of the Turnpike’s 24/7 operations center can then dispatch help to your location.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the “Check My Route” tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, a cell phone charger, and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication, and pet supplies.

When winter weather occurs, drivers should be extra cautious around operating snow removal equipment. When encountering a plow truck, drivers should:

– Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.

– Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.

– When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.

– Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a “plow train.” The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.

– Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can’t see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.

– Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle’s wipers are on due to inclement weather.

– Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary data shows that there were 135 crashes resulting in one fatality and 61 injuries on snowy, slushy, or ice-covered roadways where aggressive driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.

Motorists are reminded the law requires drivers to remove accumulated ice or snow from their vehicle, including the hood, trunk, and roof within 24 hours after the storm has ended. This applies to all vehicles, including commercial vehicles. Drivers in violation of the law are subject to a fine of $50. Additionally, motorists can be cited up to $1,500 if snow or ice is dislodged and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious injury.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist, and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

