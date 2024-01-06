Patton Financial Advising: A Cautiously Optimistic Economic Outlook for 2024
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Patton Financial Advising submitted the following article: A Cautiously Optimistic Economic Outlook for 2024.
Despite high-interest rates and unsettling geopolitical conflict, the U.S. economy outperformed the expectations of most economists in 2023. Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (Real GDP) accelerated to an annualized rate of 5.2% in the third quarter, after growing 2.1% in Q2 and 2.2% in Q1. Inflation, as measured by the 12-month change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE), was 3.0% in October 2023, after beginning the year at 5.5%. The labor market stayed strong in 2023, although it has cooled off slightly. The unemployment rate increased from 3.4% in January to 3.9% in October but is still quite low by historical standards.
That is all good news considering that a majority of economists polled in January 2023 believed the United States would enter a recession by the end of the year.4 But whether you are an investor, a business owner, or an employee thinking about your career prospects, you may be more interested in what lies ahead for the economy in 2024.
Economic projections are essentially educated guesses. Economists in the public and private sectors are tasked with trying to predict the future based on a wide range of indicators, potential risks, and their overall impressions of market conditions. And so far, forecasts for 2024 seem to suggest the economy is kicking off the new year in a more stable position.
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.
