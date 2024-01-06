

Stephen L. Blauser, 62, of Oil City, died at his residence of natural causes on December 29, 2023.

He was born in Oil City on January 2, 1961 to the late Harold L. Blauser and Sue A. Stuck.

Steve was a fun-loving person with a great sense of humor. He was a very caring person who would help anyone in need, and he never met a stranger. He also enjoyed hunting, his family, and his dogs.

Steve was employed at the Oil City Eagle’s Club for nearly 40 years.

He is survived by his step-father, David Stuck of Oil City; two sisters, Pamela Voigt and her husband Frank of Seneca, and Melanie Letta and her husband Nick of Oil City; a step-brother, Danny Franklin of Corry; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father and his mother; a sister Cheryl Blauser; and two nephews, Danny Kulling and Stephen O’Neil.

A celebration of Steve’s life will be planned, and details will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions to help defray the family’s expenses may be directed to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca PA 16346 (or online by using the Donate tab on this obituary page); or The Steve Blauser Memorial Account at First United National Bank (c/o Linda Moffitt), 1 Central Ave., Oil City PA 16301.

Arrangements are being completed by the Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. To express online condolences to the family, visit www.hilebest.com.

