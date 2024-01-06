 

UPDATE: Missing Elderly Man Found Safe, Returned to Family

Saturday, January 6, 2024 @ 11:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-uY7R3B3H0DqRsWANThe Oil City Police Department announced late Saturday morning that John Urey, the 83-year-old man who had gone missing earlier today, has been found safe.

The information was confirmed by Lieutenant Cory Ruditis.

Urey, a resident of Oil City, was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of W Sixth Street. His disappearance prompted a city-wide search, with the police department issuing a public appeal for assistance.

The details surrounding his disappearance and subsequent discovery remain undisclosed. However, the key focus remains on Urey’s wellbeing, with Lt. Ruditis emphasizing that he is safe and now reunited with his loved ones.


