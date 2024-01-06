 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Clarion County; Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted

Saturday, January 6, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

snow sidewalk
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Mixed precipitation and up to five inches of snow predicted. ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:43 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
343 AM EST Sat Jan 6 2024

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Westmoreland-Indiana-

INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING CITIES:

Including the cities of Oil City, Brookville, Lower Burrell, Clarion, Indiana, Murrysville, Monessen, Punxsutawney, Greensburg, Franklin, Butler, Latrobe, New Kensington, Kittanning, Tionesta, and Ford City
343 AM EST Sat Jan 6 2024

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and western Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Please report snow or ice accumulations by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.

Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.