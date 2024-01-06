WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Clarion County; Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Mixed precipitation and up to five inches of snow predicted. ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:43 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024:
Winter Weather Advisory
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
343 AM EST Sat Jan 6 2024
FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES:
Venango-Forest-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Westmoreland-Indiana-
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING CITIES:
Including the cities of Oil City, Brookville, Lower Burrell, Clarion, Indiana, Murrysville, Monessen, Punxsutawney, Greensburg, Franklin, Butler, Latrobe, New Kensington, Kittanning, Tionesta, and Ford City
343 AM EST Sat Jan 6 2024
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and western Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Please report snow or ice accumulations by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.
Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.