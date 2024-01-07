7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, January 7, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
Today
Snow showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southeast wind 6 to 16 mph.
Tuesday
Snow before 11am, then rain and snow between 11am and 1pm, then rain after 1pm. High near 48. Windy, with a southeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain before 4am, then rain and snow likely. Low around 34. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Rain and snow. High near 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Snow. Low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday
Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
