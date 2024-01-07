Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Chicken Corn Chowder

You can’t get enough soup in the month of January!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup chopped onion



3 tablespoons butter1 to 2 garlic cloves, minced1 cup hot water2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground cumin2 cups half-and-half cream2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese1 can (14-3/4 ounces) cream-style corn1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles, undrained1/4 to 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce1 medium tomato, choppedOptional: Minced fresh cilantro and fried tortilla strips

Directions

1. In a Dutch oven, brown chicken and onion in butter until the chicken is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add the water, bouillon, and cumin; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes.

2. Stir in the cream, cheese, corn, chiles, and hot pepper sauce. Cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted; add tomato. If desired, top with cilantro and tortilla strips.

