Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Chicken Corn Chowder
You can’t get enough soup in the month of January!
Ingredients
1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 to 2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup hot water
2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules
1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 cups half-and-half cream
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 can (14-3/4 ounces) cream-style corn
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles, undrained
1/4 to 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1 medium tomato, chopped
Optional: Minced fresh cilantro and fried tortilla strips
Directions
1. In a Dutch oven, brown chicken and onion in butter until the chicken is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add the water, bouillon, and cumin; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes.
2. Stir in the cream, cheese, corn, chiles, and hot pepper sauce. Cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted; add tomato. If desired, top with cilantro and tortilla strips.
