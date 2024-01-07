Convicted Felon Accused of Filing False Information to Purchase Gun in Knox Borough

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police say a Washington County man reportedly filed false information to purchase a firearm in Knox.

Court records show the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Dale Warren Seibert Sr, of Washington, Pa., on December 14, 2023, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday, October 10, 2023, Knox Borough Police Officer Justin O’Neil received a PICS investigation regarding Dale Warren Seibert Sr. attempting to purchase a firearm from a store located at 526 East State Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

On July 29, 2022, Seibert attempted to purchase a Ruger LCP .380 and completed a Pennsylvania State Police Application.

On the application, he answered “No” to Question 31, which states “Have you ever been convicted of a crime enumerated in section 6105 (b), or do any of the conditions under 6105(c) apply to you?” The form states to read the information on the back before answering. Seibert selected the “No” box to this question. according to the complaint.

Question 32 states, “Are you now charged with, or have you ever been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year? This is the maximum sentence that you could have received not the actual sentence you did receive, (This does not include federal or state offenses pertaining to antitrust, unfair trade practices, restraints of trade, or regulation of business; or state offenses classified as misdemeanors and puni$hable by a term of imprisonment not to exceed two years)” The form states to read information on back before answering. Seibert also checked the “No” box for this answer, the complaint indicates.

Officer O’Neil contacted Dale Seibert Sr. on October 24, 2023, via phone.

Seibert stated that he was on vacation in Shippenville during the time of this incident, and he did not know why he was denied. Officer O’Neil then asked if he had ever been arrested for anything, and he replied that he had been several years ago. He explained that he was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors. He added that those two charges were the result of a bad attorney advising him to take a plea deal and costing him more money than just fighting the charge, according to the complaint.

A review of Seibert’s criminal history shows a conviction for Corruption of Minors in 2010, and a guilty plea to Corruption of Minors and Indecent Assault, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed on December 14, 2023, against Seibert:

Materially False Written Statement – Purchase, Delivery, Transfer of Firearm, Felony 3

Statement Under Penalty, Misdemeanor 3

According to court records, a date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

