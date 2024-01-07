Featured Local Job: Experienced Diesel Mechanic

 

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Neiswonger Construction, Inc. is seeking a full-time, experienced Diesel Mechanic at the main garage, located in Strattanville, PA.

Daily traveling may be required to surrounding job sites- a company vehicle will be provided for travel.

Prospective candidates should have experience, including diesel mechanics on heavy equipment and engines.

Daily requirements include:

  • Fixing/Repairing Heavy Equipment
  • Preventative Maintenance of Equipment
  • Maintaining/Repairing Screeners & Crushers
  • Engine Rebuild/Maintenance

MSHA training is highly recommended, however it can be provided.

Please provide references upon applying.

Apply online at www.neiswongerconstruction.com

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000.00 – $100,000.00 per year

Benefits:

  • 401(k) matching
  • Dental insurance
  • Health insurance
  • Paid time off
  • Vision insurance

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Experience:

Diesel Mechanic: 2 years (Required)

License/Certification:

Driver’s License (Required)

Work Location: In person


