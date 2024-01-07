Featured Local Job: Experienced Diesel Mechanic
Sunday, January 7, 2024 @ 08:01 AM
Neiswonger Construction, Inc. is seeking a full-time, experienced Diesel Mechanic at the main garage, located in Strattanville, PA.
Daily traveling may be required to surrounding job sites- a company vehicle will be provided for travel.
Prospective candidates should have experience, including diesel mechanics on heavy equipment and engines.
Daily requirements include:
- Fixing/Repairing Heavy Equipment
- Preventative Maintenance of Equipment
- Maintaining/Repairing Screeners & Crushers
- Engine Rebuild/Maintenance
MSHA training is highly recommended, however it can be provided.
Please provide references upon applying.
Apply online at www.neiswongerconstruction.com
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $45,000.00 – $100,000.00 per year
Benefits:
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Paid time off
- Vision insurance
Schedule:
Monday to Friday
Experience:
Diesel Mechanic: 2 years (Required)
License/Certification:
Driver’s License (Required)
Work Location: In person
