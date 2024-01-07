Golden Eagles Women’s Basketball Drop Road Game at Edinboro

EDINBORO, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s basketball team fell in a road divisional game on Saturday afternoon, dropping an 86-61 decision to Edinboro at McComb Fieldhouse.

Clarion was unable to close an early first-half deficit to the Fighting Scots, with the latter getting hot from the field to close out the win.

Autumn Taylor led all Golden Eagles in scoring as well as rebounding, posting 16 points as well as seven boards. The freshman guard was effective from beyond the three-point line, going 4-of-8 from long range. Sadre’a Rougeau also cracked double-digits in scoring, posting 11 points on a 5-of-10 performance from the field.

The Fighting Scots proved to be highly effective from the field, shooting 31-of-56 (.554) and 10-of-22 from three-point range. They also controlled the glass, out-rebounding Clarion 40-27.

Things didn’t start out going entirely the way of Edinboro, as Clarion kept things close early on. After an early defensive stop, Hannah Wilkerson dished to Malayziah Etheredge and the latter scored quickly, laying it in to cut Edinboro’s lead to 11-6. Taylor kept the deficit in the single-digits with a three-pointer at the 3:30 mark of the quarter, pulling things to within 17-9, and Alyssa McLellon later added a three-pointer to make it 22-15. The Fighting Scots stretched the lead back to double-digits before the end of the quarter, with Gillian Fisher making a pair of free throws to make it 27-15.

Edinboro got the lead to 18 points early in the second quarter, with Taylor cutting into that deficit with a three-pointer at the 6:18 mark. She added another trey just a minute later to cut it to 35-23, and Abby Gatesman nailed a longball to make it 38-26. DayLynn Thornton scored just before the end of the half but Edinboro had extended their lead to 16 points by that time, with Thornton’s score making it 44-28 at the break.

The Golden Eagles got as close as 13 points in the third quarter, with Rougeau making a short jumper with 7:37 to play in that quarter to make it 49-36. Conversely, Edinboro led by as many as 20 points, going up 64-44 after two free throws from Ashten Boggs. The Fighting Scots kept that going in the fourth quarter, increasing their lead and coasting to the win.

