PennDOT Restores Speed Limit, Lifts Restrictions on I-80

Sunday, January 7, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

PennDOT Plow Truck 2022CLARION COUNTY, Pa. – PennDOT has restored the speed limit and lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates on Saturday, January 6, to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

PennDOT has also lifted speed and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions on I-80 in the region.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/winter.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.


