Sligo Borough Council Nominates Two New Members

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – One of the problems facing many smaller municipalities is filling vacancies for elected, paid, and volunteer positions.

(Pictured above: Council member Wayne Meier explains a Dirt and Gravel Grant for Front Street Extension.)

Sligo Borough faced the same concerns at its initial meeting for 2024 held on Tuesday night.

Sligo’s mayor hasn’t attended a meeting in nearly two years.

Sherry Laughlin reported two position vacancies, including auditor and Council.

Two former council members received enough right-in votes to qualify for the positions but declined the terms. Wayne Meier nominated Tonya Stewart and Ed Saylor for the council seats. If they accept, they will be formally sworn in for Council.

President Sherry Laughlin announced the resignation of Dave Hartle as COG Pool Manager.

Laughlin also announced the following committee appointments for 2024:

Southern Clarion County Comprehensive Planning, Wayne Meier;

Union COG Pool/Park: Sherry Laughlin and Susan Risher;

Recreation Center: Sherry Laughlin;

Development Council: Janey Corle and Thelma Cerutti;

Library: Rachel Kendall;

Street Committee: Sherry Laughlin, Wayne Meir, Mark Dell, and Jason Kriebel;

Emergency Operations Coordinator: Rick Laskey;

Right to Know Officer: Janey Corle;

Building Code Officials: Bureau Veritas; and

Rachel Kendall was reappointed as Sligo Borough Auditor.

Council meeting dates scheduled for advertising.

Sligo Borough will continue to hold meetings on the first Tuesday of each month, immediately following a 6:00 p.m. Sligo Authority meeting. A public council meeting also may be held on the third Tuesday of any month beginning at 6:00 p.m. to take care of business, if needed.

Is It Done Yet?

Jay and Patty Stewart attended the council meeting for the Dirt and Gravel Grant to improve the Front Street Extension but asked when the contractor would return to finish the project.



(Pictured above: Jay and Patty Stewart)

Councilmember Wayne Meier explained the project was part of the Dirt and Gravel Road Program and under the direction of the Clarion Conservation District.

“If you have any problems with the project, you need to address that at the county level,” Meier said. “I would suggest you contact the Conservation District and express your concerns. We did not design it.”

Stewart was concerned.

“So, we’re going to have to run through the mud every time it rains,” Stewart asked. “It gets a film like a slime on it. I stopped at your place the other day. Did you see where it dripped off my car?”

Meier again offered contact information for Alicia Ramsey of the Dirt and Gravel Road Program at the Conservation District.

The Council agreed to notify proper officials because an owner was concerned about her health and well-being because garbage leaked into a nearby creek with rats. In addition to health and safety officials, CYS will also be notified.

In other business:

A final bridge inspection report from Madison Street over the Little Licking Creek Bridge prepared by the Markowsky Engineering Group Inc. of Ligonier states that no immediate improvements are required.

Keystone Collections Group submitted a proposal and contract for collecting delinquent per capita and occupation tax for Sligo Borough. Keystone was recently selected by the commissioners as the delinquent per capita tax collector for Clarion County. Sligo Borough approved the local proposal.

Clarion County denied Sligo’s liquid fuels grant request of $15,000.00 for a seal coat project.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.