All American Custom Apparel & Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Jack Kugler
Jack Kugler served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Jack F. Kugler Jr.
Born: October 29, 1944
Died: December 4, 2023
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Jack was a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Edenburg Masonic Lodge; Oil City Blue Lodge; Coudersport Consistory; and the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.
Following his funeral service officiated by Pastor Al Davis, Military Honors were accorded by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.
He was laid to rest in the Knox Union Cemetery.
Click here to view the full obituary.
