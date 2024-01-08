7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, January 8, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
A slight chance of snow before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
Snow before 10am, then rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then rain after 11am. High near 48. Breezy, with a southeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain before 1am, then showers likely after 1am. Low around 34. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 23 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Snow showers. High near 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A chance of snow before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Rain likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Rain and snow before 2am, then snow between 2am and 3am, then rain and snow after 3am. Low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday
Rain and snow. High near 40. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
