A New Home for Cricket: How One Man is Bringing a Global Sport to Clarion County

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Looking out over a snow-covered field beside State Route 338 in Knox, you may think it’s just another piece of ground suitable for growing corn or soybeans. But this field has a different purpose, and it’s not what you may think.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Come April, two teams of eleven players will take the field, which they call a pitch, and will play a game that may not be the most popular sport in Clarion County, but it’s easily the second most popular sport in the world, trailing only soccer. The game is cricket, and one man is responsible for bringing it to our part of Western Pennsylvania.

Yassir Bhatti is best known in the area as being the owner of University Korner, a chain of nine gas stations and convenience stores in Western Pennsylvania. He came to the United States from Pakistan in 1999 to go to school. Happily, he discovered that a game that he played as a child was also played here.

“Growing up in the late ‘80s, cricket was the main sport played in Pakistan,” Bhatti told exploreClarion.com. “Predominantly, when somebody was growing up in Pakistan at that time and age, all you get to think about is playing cricket.”

He fell in love with the game during the 1992 Cricket World Cup when he began to understand the rules, how the game was played, and how it progressed. That’s when he really picked up the sport.



Clarion Eagles cricket team Founder & CEO, Yassir Bhatti.

After graduating in 2005, he moved to Charlotte, NC, and discovered a league of twelve teams competing with one another during the summer. He later moved to Pittsburgh and found something similar: a sixteen-team league. Each year, the league would grow by a team or two.

In 2020, Bhatti received word that there was an organization that was trying to set up the game at the grassroots level with games to eventually be televised. The following year, 27 teams were organized in the new league. Bhatti formed the Clarion Eagles and competed in the US Open that same year.

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams, each with eleven players. A twenty-meter pitch is set up in the middle of a field with a wicket at each end. Wickets are sets of three vertical posts, called stumps, with two small sticks, called bails, balanced between them.



Close-up of a wicket.

The goal for each team is to score runs by striking a ball that is bowled (in baseball, we’d call that “pitched”) to the batter and running to the opposite wicket before the ball is returned to the wicket. Batters are dismissed (what we’d call “out” in baseball) if the ball they hit is caught, if the ball that’s bowled to them hits the wicket and dislodges the bails, or if a hit ball is returned by the fielding team to the pitch and hits the wicket before the batter crosses the “crease,” or a white line on the pitch.

Bhatti says that the game may seem complex, but it is actually quite simple.

“You have to watch a game. When you watch a game, you won’t forget. And there are going to be games in Knox this summer,” he said.

Games will begin in April.

“When you come to see a game, you’ll stand right next to the scorer. You’ll see the scoring happening, then you’ll know everything about it,” he added.



A view of the cricket pitch built by Bhatti in Knox, Pa. Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

If you want to watch a game, it’s simple. Just come out to the pitch, pull up a folding chair, and enjoy the game.

“The difference between baseball and cricket is about the same as the difference between soccer and American football. In cricket, you can do lots of things with the ball,” Bhatti explained.

Also next summer, Americans will be able to watch the 2024 Cricket World Cup, which is being hosted by the West Indies and, for the first time, the United States.

“Did you know the Pakistan and India game will be played right here in the United States?” Bhatti asked. “It’s the most watched game of any sport in the world. More than the Super Bowl.”

World Cup games are slated to be played in New York, Florida, and Texas. Bhatti has plans to go to the Pakistan-India match, which will be played in a 34,000-seat temporary stadium being built in Nassau County, New York.



Part of the indoor Clarion Eagles practice facility in Shippenville.

In the meantime, he continues to grow the Clarion Eagles, recruiting players from around the United States and the world. In addition to the outdoor pitch he’s built in Knox, he’s built an indoor practice facility in Shippenville. He hopes to grow his organization into a minor league team.

According to Bhatti, Major League Cricket is on the verge of launching with teams being organized in major cities around the nation.

