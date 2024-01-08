Ann F. Burkhardt, 93, a longtime Franklin resident, died peacefully at home with her family on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Born January 29, 1930, in New Castle, Ann was a daughter of Richard B. and Harriet Myers Fleming.

Though she lived most of her life in Franklin, she moved in later years to live near her family in Ardmore, and then Phoenix, AZ.

Ann taught elementary school in Franklin for nearly 40 years, teaching at 4th Street, Polk and Sandycreek schools.

She frequently volunteered in the community, including at the Franklin Public Library, DeBence’s Antique Music World, and the Ardmore Free Library.

Ann was an avid gardener, a nature lover, and an excellent cook. A quick wit, she had a lifelong fascination with language and wordplay. She was a wise and compassionate friend who was happiest when helping others.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Confer Riley of Chandler, AZ and by three daughters and their families: Betsy and John Donnelly of Moraga, CA and children: Ann and James Donnelly; Karen Koenig and Jim Gamboa of Phoenix, AZ and sons: Michael and Jeffrey Koenig; and Janis Burkhardt and Edward Williamson of Ardmore and son, Benjamin Williamson.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Burkhardt and by her brother John H. Fleming of Apple Valley, CA.

A private interment will be held at the Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Franklin Public Library or the Ardmore Free Library.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

