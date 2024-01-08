Clifford Leroy Deeter Jr. (Cliff)

Clifford Leroy Deeter Jr., a beloved father, grandfather, veteran, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Pendleton, Indiana, on January 1, 2024, at the age of 77.

Born on October 28, 1946, in Venango County, Pennsylvania, Cliff’s journey through life was marked by dedication, love, and an unwavering spirit of service.

A proud veteran, he served his country with honor in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, Cliff embarked on a 31-year career with Owens-Brockway, demonstrating the same commitment and integrity that had defined his military service.

Cliff’s ardor for life shone brightly in his professional realm, particularly as the owner of a property management and residential painting business. In this role, he masterfully combined a keen eye for detail, exceptional organizational skills, and a personable approach to ensure each person and property was meticulously cared for and managed. He poured his heart and creativity into every project as a painter. His work was not just a job; it was a canvas for his passion, leaving a lasting impression on all those who had the pleasure of seeing his craftsmanship.

Known for his infectious personality, Cliff never met a stranger. His warm smile and generous spirit quickly turned acquaintances into friends. He lived his life in the service of others, always ready to lend a helping hand, no matter the need or project.

His approach to life was simple yet profoundly impactful, rich in deep relationships forged over his 77 years. To meet Cliff was to be blessed by his presence, touched by his kindness, and inspired by his selflessness.

Cliff’s greatest love was for his family. He is survived by his three sons, Chad, Blake, and Corbin Deeter; daughter-in-law, Diana Rodriguez-Deeter; and his cherished grandchildren, Joshua Deeter and Devorah Valenzuela. His unwavering devotion to his children was the cornerstone of his life, a testament to the depth of his love and the strength of his character.

The world lost a truly selfless heart on January 1. Cliff’s legacy, however, lives on in the hearts of those who had the honor of knowing him. His life was a beacon of joy, kindness, and generosity, illuminating the lives of many.

A celebration of Cliff’s life will be announced soon, an opportunity for us to gather and remember the immense joy he brought to our lives. This service will not only honor his memory but also remind us of the profound impact one individual can have on the world. Cliff’s spirit, embodied in his love, laughter, and selflessness, will forever remain a guiding light for all who knew him.

For more information, or to send condolences, visit stpierrefamilyfuneral.com.

