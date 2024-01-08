Debbie Morrison Marchibroda of Newburyport, MA, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023; surrounded by her family, after a brief, but brave fight with cancer.

Born in Oil City, on October 29, 1940, to the late Harry and Lois Morrison, she was the devoted wife of 53 years to the late Daniel S. Marchibroda.

Debbie was an unbelievable wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She was adored and admired by all that had the pleasure to know her.

As the matriarch of her family, she provided an insurmountable level of support, guidance and love. She was witty, she was sweet, and she was completely selfless; up to the very end.

Aside from her family and friends, she didn’t need much else to be happy. Her happiness came from her family, whether they were close to home or a phone call away. Her grandsons were her pride and joy.

She was a gentle soul who cared deeply for others far more than she did for herself. Debbie always made sure her family was taken care of and had what they needed, even at her own expense.

She also donated to a plethora of different charities that were dear to her heart.

Debbie was loved so unconditionally by so many, and her loss is felt greatly; both within her family and beyond. She truly was an amazing person, and the kindest of hearts. There are simply not enough words to describe how much she meant to those that loved her, and how much she cared for her family. Debbie was one of a kind.

She was the loving mother of Daniel Marchibroda of Portsmouth, NH and Amy Marchibroda Brown and her husband Matthew Brown of Newburyport, MA. Cherished “Grammie” of Stephen & Daniel Marchibroda and Griffin, Reilly, Cameron, Brody, & Cooper Brown. She will also be lovingly remembered by her sister, Nancy Shaffer of Seneca, PA, sisters in law Mary Beth Mauer of Dunedin, FL and Diana Marchibroda of Greenwood, VA, as well as many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister Sally Ann Clark, brother Albert Thomas Morrison and nephews Scott Clark and Jeffery Clark.

There will be a private celebration of life for the immediate family and close friends in the spring. The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home 193 High St. Newburyport, MA 01930 is assisting Mrs. Marchibroda’s family with her funeral arrangements.

In lieu of a funeral or flowers, the family has asked that any donations be made to https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/ to accelerate critical cancer research.

To offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com.

