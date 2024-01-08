Donald Leo Dombrowski, 88, of Franklin, passed away on January 5, 2024, at The Caring Place.

Born on December 5, 1935 in Neenah, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Leo and Katherine Dombrowski.

He was married to the former Beatrice Knipp. She preceded him in death in October 1996.

Donald lived a long life on the farm and enjoyed what he did. He loved to work on clocks, write poetry and gospel songs. He was a kind soul who tried to help anyone that needed it.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Catherine Johnston and her husband, Mike, of Oil City; his grandchildren, Kayla Larson and her husband, Jesse, of California, Austin Johnston of California, Hanna Johnston of Oil City and Jonathan Johnston of Oil City; his great grandchildren, Kaylee Johnson, Melania Larson and Chloe Larson all of California and his sister, Shirley Reddecks of Florida.

As per Donald’s wishes, no public services will be observed.

Arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

