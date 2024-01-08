Driver of SUV Passes PennDOT Truck on I-80 in Clarion Township, Crashes into Guide Rail

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – On Saturday afternoon, the driver of an SUV passed an PennDOT truck and crashed into a guide rail on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:28 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024, on I-80 westbound at mile marker 65 in Clarion Township, involving 35-year-old Daniel J. Tomblin, of Collegeville.

Police say Tomblin was traveling west on I-80 in the left lane of travel in a 2008 Ford Expedition, passing a PennDOT truck. After successfully completed the pass, the SUV began to merge into the right lane of travel; it began to fishtail on the road due to the snow that was on the roadway. Tomblin lost control of the Ford and traveled into the left guide rail, causing damage to the vehicle’s front end.

Tomblin drove the SUV from the scene to Exit 64.

According to police, Tomblin complained of a neck injury; however, he was not transported from the scene by Clarion Hospital EMS.

His passengers–38-year-old Heather D. Tomblin and five minor passengers, ages one through 11–were not injured.

All occupants were either using a seat belt, a booster seat, or a child safety seat.

Tomblin was charged with a traffic violation.

