Local Man Loses Control of Pickup on Snow-Covered Interstate 80

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after his pickup rolled over along Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash took place at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, on I-80 east in Clarion Township.

Police say 20-year-old Joseph J. Hemm, of Corsica, was traveling in the left passing lane and negotiating a right curve in the roadway when he lost control of his 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

Hemm’s pickup began to slide on the snow-covered roadway before it traveled into the right lane and overturned.

He was not injured and was using a seat belt.

The pickup was removed by Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing.

According to police, Hemm was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were also assisted on scene by Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.