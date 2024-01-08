 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Local Man Loses Control of Pickup on Snow-Covered Interstate 80

Monday, January 8, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

tire-tracks-497461_1280 (2)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after his pickup rolled over along Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash took place at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, on I-80 east in Clarion Township.

Police say 20-year-old Joseph J. Hemm, of Corsica, was traveling in the left passing lane and negotiating a right curve in the roadway when he lost control of his 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

Hemm’s pickup began to slide on the snow-covered roadway before it traveled into the right lane and overturned.

He was not injured and was using a seat belt.

The pickup was removed by Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing.

According to police, Hemm was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were also assisted on scene by Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.