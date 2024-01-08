 

Local Man Transported to Hospital After Three-Vehicle Pileup on South 5th Avenue

Monday, January 8, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Ambulance aa (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was hospitalized during a three-vehicle crash in Clarion Township.

According to a PSP Clarion release issued on Sunday, January 7, 2024, this crash happened around 12:57 p.m. on Friday, December 29, on South 5th Avenue, in Clarion Township.

Police say 62-year-old Neal W. Lewis, of Cranberry, was traveling north in a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder when Lewis began slowing down due to the vehicle ahead—a 2015 Ford Fusion—making a right turn onto Fraternity Drive.

Lewis’ vehicle was then struck in the right rear position by a 2012 Toyota Camry operated by 28-year-old Karissa M. Losey, of Sheffield, who failed to slow down, police noted.

Losey’s vehicle then traveled forward and impacted the passenger side doors of the Fusion—driven by 42-year-old Ronald A. Snyder, of Clarion.

Losey, Lewis, and Snyder were not injured.

Snyder’s passenger—25-year-old Justin J. Stewart, of Clarion—was transported to Clarion Hospital with possible injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Snyder and Stewart were not using a seat belt.

Police were assisted on the scene by MC Auto and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1.

Losey’s vehicle could not be driven from the scene, and the extent of damage to the other vehicles is unknown.

According to police, Losey was charged with a traffic violation.


