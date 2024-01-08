Mary G. Goodrum, 87, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024, surrounded by family, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born April 19, 1936, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Glen and June Lytle McClellan.

Mary was an ordained minister who travelled with her husband spreading the Gospel. She was a member of Calvary Temple in Oil City.

She loved the Game Show Network, always had a cup of coffee in her hand, enjoyed word search puzzles, but most enjoyed spending time with her family, Bible, and the Lord. Over the last seven months, Mary found great happiness in spending time with her newest great grandchild, Mila Joy.

Mary was married to Calvin L. Goodrum, and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2007.

Surviving are five children, Keith Goodrum and his wife Alice of Washington, Kenneth Goodrum of Oil City, Delores Goodrum of Oil City, Daniel Goodrum of Oil City, and Lori Hutchinson and her husband Mike of Oil City; nine grandchildren, Josh and Matt Goodrum, Rachel Schuerle, David Goodrum, Megan, Leah, and Mikey Hutchinson, and Ken and Ben Goodrum; and 10 great grandchildren.

Also surviving are two siblings, Betty Faye and Benny Ray McClellan.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three children, an infant son, Steven, a daughter, Angela Goodrum, and a son, Benny Goodrum; a daughter-in-law, Susan L. Goodrum; and a son-in-law, Clint Mengel.

Visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, visit www.morrisonhome.com.

