 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Mary G. Goodrum

Monday, January 8, 2024 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-m6023v49kUO (1)Mary G. Goodrum, 87, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024, surrounded by family, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born April 19, 1936, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Glen and June Lytle McClellan.

Mary was an ordained minister who travelled with her husband spreading the Gospel. She was a member of Calvary Temple in Oil City.

She loved the Game Show Network, always had a cup of coffee in her hand, enjoyed word search puzzles, but most enjoyed spending time with her family, Bible, and the Lord. Over the last seven months, Mary found great happiness in spending time with her newest great grandchild, Mila Joy.

Mary was married to Calvin L. Goodrum, and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2007.

Surviving are five children, Keith Goodrum and his wife Alice of Washington, Kenneth Goodrum of Oil City, Delores Goodrum of Oil City, Daniel Goodrum of Oil City, and Lori Hutchinson and her husband Mike of Oil City; nine grandchildren, Josh and Matt Goodrum, Rachel Schuerle, David Goodrum, Megan, Leah, and Mikey Hutchinson, and Ken and Ben Goodrum; and 10 great grandchildren.

Also surviving are two siblings, Betty Faye and Benny Ray McClellan.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three children, an infant son, Steven, a daughter, Angela Goodrum, and a son, Benny Goodrum; a daughter-in-law, Susan L. Goodrum; and a son-in-law, Clint Mengel.

Visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, visit www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.