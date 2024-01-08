 

Michel L. Smith

Monday, January 8, 2024 @ 05:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Michel L. Smith, 62, of Mayport died Thursday, January 4, 2024, at his home of natural causes.

Born March 30, 1961, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Fred and Edna Wolfe Smith.

He was a graduate of Brookville High School and of the Lutheran faith.

Prior to his retirement on January 1, 2024, he was employed by Penn Separator Corp. and Past Master of New Bethlehem Masonic Lodge #522.

His pastime included gardening.

Those surviving are his brothers, Fred P. Smith, Jr. and David Smith; his sisters, Lori Chister, Terri (Joe) Pangallo, Beth Smith and Ann (Tom) Pineda; his nephews, Brian (Lisa) Pangallo and Kevin (Barb) Pangallo; and his great niece, Tera Pangallo.

His parents preceded him in death.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Smith.

As per his wishes he will be cremated and buried in his family cemetery, Smith Cemetery, Jefferson County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


