New Details Released in Case of Woman’s Overdose Death in Piney Township

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Additional details have been released in connection with three individuals charged in the overdose death of Krissy Lynn Burkett that occurred in March 2023 in Piney Township.

(Photo above: Krissy Lynn Burkett via obituary.)

According to court documents, 29-year-old Martel Damon Mitchell, of Butler, and 32-year-old Brian Anthony Williams and 24-year-old Tabatha Dawn Priester, both of Clarion, are facing the following charges:

Mitchell

Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

Conspiracy – Drug Delivery Resulting In Death, Felony 1

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Criminal Conspiracy/Conduct

Priester and Williams

Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

Conspiracy – Drug Delivery Resulting In Death, Felony 1

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Mitchell is lodged in the Clarion County Jail on a $150,000 monetary bail.

Priester and Williams are also housed in the Clarion County Jail, each on a $50,000 monetary bail.

According to complaints filed on January 3, 2024, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office, an investigation was launched after 27-year-old Krissy Lynn Burkett was discovered deceased on March 26, 2023, from an apparent drug overdose in the 3900 Block of Huckleberry Ridge, in Sligo, Piney Township, Clarion County.

A blood toxicology and an autopsy showed levels of various substances, including morphine, fentanyl, and norfentanyl. The cause of death was listed as fentanyl toxicity, the complaint states.

A search of the area yielded Burkett’s purse, which contained two pill bottles, a short straw with powder residue, and a folded-up Post-it note with white powder residue on it, according to the complaint.

Investigators interviewed Burkett’s boyfriend, who stated Burkett wanted to get some pills the night prior (March 25, 2023), and she contacted some friends who stopped over to get money from them, the complaint states.

The friends were identified as Brian Anthony Williams and Tabatha Priester, the complaint notes.

Williams and Priester allegedly purchased two Percocet pills (Perc 30s) for Burkett in Butler from Martel Mitchell, according to the complaint.

Before receiving the drugs, Burkett’s boyfriend stated that he and Burkett got into a domestic dispute. He was arrested and spent the night in the Clarion County Jail. He was released on the morning of March 26, 2023. After his release, he made a call and found out Burkett had received the pills from Williams and Priester. It was through Burkett’s boyfriend’s cooperation that investigators identified the suspects, the complaint states.

Investigators found Facebook messages between Burkett and Priester. Burkett asked Priester where she was, and Priester replied she was on her way back and that Burkett would have to go to her house to pick up the pills, the complaint states.

Police learned during an interview with Tabitha Priester that she and Williams went to Butler and bought pills from Martel Mitchell. Once they had purchased the pills, they returned to Clarion and told Burkett to come and pick them up, the complaint indicates.

Priester told police she gave Burkett the pills, which she described as blue round pills with an imprinted “M” with a box around it on one side, and a “30” imprinted on the other side, the complaint states.

On March 27, 2023, members of the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force conducted a controlled buy from Mitchell at his residence in Butler. After the controlled buy was successful, authorities executed a search warrant on the residence, which revealed $2,198.00 in cash, and 48 round blue pills, marked M-30. Investigators also found suspected cocaine, two .357 Magnum revolvers, a Glock Model 44, various boxes and loose rounds of ammunition, a digital scale, raw marijuana, and four smartphones, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, when Mitchell was interviewed by investigators, he told them he would not say where he bought the pills as he is not a “rat.”

On April 3, 2023, the items reportedly found in Burkett’s purse, as well as the pills that were found in Mitchell’s residence, were sent to the lab for analysis.

On April 11, 2023, the lab reported that all the aforementioned items contained fentanyl, the complaint states.

On April 11, 2023, results were received by the Erie Regional Laboratory, which found that all the drugs seized from Mitchell contained fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Priester and Williams will stand for preliminary hearings on Tuesday, January 9, at 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. respectively with Judge Schill presiding.

Mitchell’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

