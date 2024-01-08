Police: Man with Suspended License Lies About Being Driver After Deer Crashes Through Passenger Side Windshield

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a New Bethlehem man with a suspended license is facing charges after he allegedly lied about not being the driver of his vehicle after a deer crashed through the passenger side windshield.

Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old William Frank Smead III, of New Bethlehem, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on January 3, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, on November 7, 2023, at approximately 3:59 p.m., Trooper Dana Mosier was dispatched to a car versus deer collision on State Route 28, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

The crash occurred as the vehicle was traveling south on Route 28 in the left lane and struck an airborne deer on the passenger side windshield. The deer traveled through the vehicle and exited the rear tailgate window. The vehicle came to a controlled stop in the right lane approximately 363 feet from the impact facing south in the right lane of Route 28.

Trooper Mosier spoke with William Smead at around 4:30 p.m. at the scene.

Smead identified himself as the front-seat passenger and provided his Pa. driver’s license. Trooper Mosier noted that Smead did not have any marks or deer debris on him. Smead identified a known female as the driver.

He told the trooper that they were passing a vehicle when it struck the deer, launching it into his car.

Trooper Mosier noted Smead is currently DUI suspended.

Around 5:00 p.m. on the same day, Trooper Mosier spoke to the known female at the Penn Highlands Brookville Emergency Department who stated that she was operating the vehicle. She reported they were traveling approximately 50 miles per hour in the passing lane, and a truck or SUV traveling in the opposite direction hit a deer and it hit their vehicle. She remembered nothing else, according to the complaint.

Trooper Mosier noted marks on the woman’s face, neck, and arms from the glass that reportedly shattered upon impacting the deer. She also had a laceration and swelling on her left hand, the complaint notes.

The following day, at around 11:00 a.m., Trooper Mosier contacted the female again and asked if she was the operator. She answered in the affirmative. Trooper Mosier explained he didn’t see a way that she was the one driving. She stated she was the one who was driving, and that Smead was under house arrest, according to the complaint.

On November 28th, Trooper Mosier spoke to an employee of the Brookville Sheetz, who, after Mosier explained the incident, provided him with security video showing Smead getting into the driver’s seat of the truck and driving the vehicle around 3:40 p.m. on the day of the accident.

According to the complaint, Trooper Mosier explained in his report that the deer went entirely through the windshield on the passenger side. The woman’s injuries were consistent with the person who was seated in the passenger seat. The woman is approximately 5’2″ tall, explained Mosier, and had her seat slightly reclined, allowing enough space for the deer to pass over the seat.

According to court records, Smead is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 28th at 10:30 a.m. on the following charges in front of Judge Bazylak:

Furnishing Authorities with Information without Knowledge, Misdemeanor 3

Operator’s Privilege Suspended or Revoked—Sixth and Subsequent Offense, Summary

Giving False Information, Summary

Driving at Unsafe Speed, Summary

Refuse Inspection, Summary

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.