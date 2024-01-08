Power, Privilege, and Murder: The Violent Death of Ellen Greenberg, Live at Haskell House

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — On the chilling anniversary of a baffling crime, true crime enthusiasts are invited to delve into the shadows of justice at an intimate gathering unlike any other.

Join Gavin Fish at Haskell House in Clarion as he uncovers never-before-released details about the perplexing death of Ellen Greenberg, a Philadelphia school teacher found stabbed 20 times in her apartment, on the 13th anniversary of her death: January 26, 2024.

Case Details

Ellen Rae Greenberg was a 27-year-old first grade teacher at Juniata Park Academy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On January 26, 2011, she was pronounced dead as a result of twenty knife wounds, including nine stabs to the back of her head and neck and a large gash to the top of her head. A kitchen knife was found in her chest when emergency responders arrived.

Ellen was living with her fiancé, Sam Goldberg, at the time of her death. They had just sent out save-the-dates for their August wedding.

According to a report from a Medical Examiner’s Office investigator and 9-1-1 audio, Goldberg said he went down to their apartment building’s gym to work out. When he came back, he said he had to break into the apartment where he found Ellen on the kitchen floor with the knife “in her heart.”

Ellen’s body was covered in bruises in various stages of healing. There were two bruises on her neck and a hemorrhage inside it. There were scrapes, cuts, and bruises on her hands. There was bruising on her wrists.

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, Philadelphia Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Marlon Osbourne ruled her death a suicide. He later admitted that he had originally planned on ruling the manner of death either a homicide or undetermined, but changed it to suicide at the insistence of the police.

Ellen’s parents have permitted Gavin access to all of the documents, photos, videos, and audio recordings that they have in their possession—some of which they haven’t seen themselves (like autopsy and crime scene photos)—in order for him to help them get justice for their daughter that they say was physically abused and murdered.

During your time together, he’ll present the case that Ellen was murdered, including information that has never been made public. He’ll talk about the current status of the legal battles her parents have been going through, and why it should matter to all Pennsylvanians. He’ll discuss the lengths that prominent Pennsylvania politicians—including Governor Josh Shapiro—have gone to in order to keep Ellen’s death ruled a suicide in spite of mounting evidence to the contrary. Finally, the floor will be open to questions.

