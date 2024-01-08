Senator Scott Hutchinson Seeking Re-Election

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Scott Hutchinson is running for re-election as State Senator in the 21st District to continue his fight for the taxpayers of rural northwestern Pennsylvania, his campaign announced on Friday.

Committed to the pro-growth, limited government principles that made our country great and that enable working families and small businesses to create jobs and keep more of their hard earned income, Hutchinson pledged to continue this fight if re-elected, according to a release issued by his campaign.

“Going forward, we must live within our means while focusing on education, workforce training, infrastructure including broadband access, and job creation,” Hutchinson said.

He stressed that his top priority remains improving the state’s business climate to encourage economic development. Allowing home-grown manufacturing businesses, as well as traditional energy and forest products industries, to flourish are important components of the future economic vitality, the release stated.

“The abundance of energy in this state provides an incredible opportunity. Affordable fuel can attract energy dependent manufacturers, in addition to benefiting local homeowners by keeping their utility bills in check,” Hutchinson added. “Reducing bureaucratic red tape and unnecessary regulations are also key goals that both sides of the aisle seem to agree upon as key components of a competitive Pennsylvania.”

Hutchinson serves as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

In addition, he chairs the Local Government Commission and serves on the PA Hardwood Development Council. He legislatively created the Conventional Oil & Gas Advisory Committee, of which he is a member.

Hutchinson was born and raised in Oil City, where he still resides with his wife, Mary Beth.

The sprawling 21st District includes all of Venango, Clarion, Warren and Forest Counties, a large portion of Butler County, and part of Erie County.

