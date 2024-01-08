Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kuma
Monday, January 8, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Kuma!
Kuma–an adult female Husky mix–was brought to the rescue center as a stray.
She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Kuma is friendly and gentle.
For more information on her, visit the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
