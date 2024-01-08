Top Tier Federal Credit Union Announces the 2024 Scholarship Program
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – For 2024, Top Tier Federal Credit Union will be awarding 5 – $1,000 scholarships.
The Credit Union is accepting scholarship applications from January 1, 2024, through March 31, 2024.
To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant must be a member of the Top Tier Federal Credit Union and must be enrolled to attend a post-secondary institution for the upcoming school year. Applicants may be enrolled at an accredited four-year college, graduate school, business school, technical school, trade school, or community college.
Applicants must have maintained a 2.0 or higher QPA, “C” grade average, or 80 percent grade average (current high school or college).
The scholarship winners will be announced in May.
To apply, go to www.toptierfcu.org. Click the Apply button and select Scholarship Application or select Scholarships from the Services tab. Complete the form and upload a current transcript. Click the Submit Application button. Transcripts need to be in pdf. format and must be 4MB or smaller for uploading.
More information can be found at www.toptierfcu.org or by calling 814-226-5032.
Top Tier Federal Credit Union has branch locations in Cranberry, Clarion, Brookville, and now also in Butler.
