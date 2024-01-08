State Leaders Join Ag Industry Conglomerate to Kick Off 108th PA Farm Show ‘Connecting Our Communities’

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Saturday, January 6, Lt. Governor Austin Davis, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, and other Shapiro Administration cabinet officials were joined by U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, Senator Judy Schwank, other state and local officials, and Pennsylvania agriculture industry leaders to officially open the 2024 PA Farm Show.

The 2024 Farm Show theme, Connecting Our Communities, celebrates the best of Pennsylvania agriculture — the industry that supports 593,000 jobs and contributes $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy every year.

“Governor Shapiro and I are 100 percent committed to supporting the Commonwealth’s number one industry – agriculture,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “The Shapiro-Davis Administration has demonstrated that support, not just through words, but with action and resources. In our 2023-24 budget, we allocated $31 million to continue the battle against hi-path avian influenza, funding to create new Centers for Plant Excellence and Organic Excellence and investments in workforce growth opportunities at career and technology centers across Pennsylvania.”

“In a world wounded by divisions, Agriculture connects us all as Pennsylvanians, as Americans, and as human beings in a civil society,” Secretary Redding said. “The Pennsylvania Farm Show is an eight-day pause to celebrate what unites us across geography, identities, cultures, and generations. We are proud to welcome scores of friends and neighbors from across town, across the state, and across the world to celebrate the more than 593,000 hardworking Pennsylvanians who feed us and feed our economy every day of the year.”

PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center Executive Director Sharon Myers emceed the ceremony, which included a mounted PA State Police color guard and the singing of the National Anthem by 13-year-old Thea Sten of Schuylkill County, winner of the 2024 PA Farm Show Star-Spangled Sing-Off.

“The Pennsylvania Farm Show allows residents and visitors the opportunity to unite behind our number one industry and experience all the commonwealth has to offer in this one-of-a-kind experience all under one roof,” said Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, who is Chairman of the Agriculture Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The Pennsylvania Farm Show is an event that holds a special place in the hearts of thousands of Pennsylvanians,” Sen. Schwank said. “It’s a celebration of the hardworking folks who make up the commonwealth’s robust agriculture sector and an opportunity for all of us to learn about all the unique initiatives taking place in Pennsylvania. I look forward to attending every year and can’t wait to join you all for another wonderful year of the Pennsylvania Farm Show!”

The Pennsylvania Farm Show draws scores of visitors to our capital city every January to connect with the people and products that make Pennsylvania agriculture great. The largest indoor agricultural expo in the nation, featuring nearly 6,000 animals, 12,000-plus competitive events and exhibits, nearly 250 commercial exhibits, and hundreds of educational and entertaining events.

Pennsylvania’s State Fair, event showcases top competitors from 108 county and local fairs and the diversity and quality of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry, the innovative people who make it thrive, and the faces of our proud past and promising future.

The 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show runs from Saturday, January 6 through Saturday, January 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Admission is free. Parking is $15 per vehicle.

Hours, a daily schedule of events, maps, and much more information to help visitors enjoy the show can be found at farmshow.pa.gov under the 2024 Farm Show.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.